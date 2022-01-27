IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

Robert Taylor, who has lived in the heavily polluted “Cancer Alley” his entire life, tells NBC News’ Morgan Radford about the uphill battle his community has faced over the years and reacts to the EPA’s new commitments.Jan. 27, 2022

    Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

