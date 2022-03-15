Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation
Amid reports that the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is now under complete control of Russian forces, hundreds of people in the city took to the streets in a show of defiance, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting. Former press secretary to President Zelenksyy and Kherson native, Iuliia Mendel joins News NOW to share her reaction to the defiance of her hometown. March 15, 2022
