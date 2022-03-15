IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46
NBC News NOW

Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

04:46

Amid reports that the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is now under complete control of Russian forces, hundreds of people in the city took to the streets in a show of defiance, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting. Former press secretary to President Zelenksyy and Kherson native, Iuliia Mendel joins News NOW to share her reaction to the defiance of her hometown. March 15, 2022

    Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46
