Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge
05:01
The U.S. economy is growing at its fastest rate since 1984. However the restaurant industry is taking the biggest hit since the pandemic began, especially after the Omicron surge. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how business owners are pleading with Congress to do more to keep their restaurants from closing. Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge
05:01
UP NEXT
Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’
04:09
Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral
02:15
Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'
05:29
Democratic lawmakers propose ban on legacy admissions to colleges with federal student aid
03:30
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program