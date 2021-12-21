Restaurant workers surprised with big tips thanks to Tennessee family's initiative
One Tennessee family has started “Tipping in the Boro” to help those in the food service industry by collecting over $15,000 in donations and giving them out as tips to food service workers.Dec. 21, 2021
