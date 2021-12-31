IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • South America leads vaccination rate numbers amid efficacy concerns

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Restaurants brace for omicron impact on New Year's Eve

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property

    03:32

  • Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor

    03:20

  • 'Don't weigh me' cards aim to limit doctor's office anxiety

    03:21

  • Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights

    03:05

  • Hong Kong police raid, close down pro-democracy website 

    00:13

  • Judge refuses to dismiss charges against 4 Proud Boy leaders involved in Jan. 6 riot

    00:13

  • What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

    02:27

  • Time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue contained books, money and ammunition

    02:42

  • Looking back at extreme weather's impact in 2021

    05:07

  • Highlighting John Madden's career as a sports broadcaster, video game icon

    02:59

  • Eulogies pour in after longtime Senate Democratic leader Henry Reid dies at 82

    04:37

  • Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok

    02:08

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

    00:21

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Wave of South Korean and Korean American content breaks barriers in the U.S.

    03:06

  • Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets

    01:41

NBC News NOW

Restaurants brace for omicron impact on New Year's Eve

01:56

Many restaurants are feeling the impact of the omicron variant on their bottom line and those who were hoping for a big boost from New Year’s Eve celebrations are concerned about their bottom line. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports. Dec. 31, 2021

  • South America leads vaccination rate numbers amid efficacy concerns

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Restaurants brace for omicron impact on New Year's Eve

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property

    03:32

  • Colorado truck driver sentence reduced to 10 years by governor

    03:20

  • 'Don't weigh me' cards aim to limit doctor's office anxiety

    03:21

  • Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights

    03:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All