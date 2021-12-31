Restaurants brace for omicron impact on New Year's Eve
Many restaurants are feeling the impact of the omicron variant on their bottom line and those who were hoping for a big boost from New Year’s Eve celebrations are concerned about their bottom line. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports. Dec. 31, 2021
