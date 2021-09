The pandemic forced Broadway shows to shutdown for 18 months. But now the curtain is set to rise once more. Go backstage with NBC News' Joe Fryer for in-depth interviews with some of the biggest stars as they get ready for the curtains to rise once again. Featuring interviews with Sara Bareilles of “Waitress,” Eva Noblezada of “Hadestown,” Aaron Tveit of “Moulin Rouge,” theater writer Felicia Fitzpatrick, Brian Stokes Mitchell from the Actor’s Fund, and more.Sept. 7, 2021