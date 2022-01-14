Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights
As the Biden administration works to push two pieces of voting rights legislation through the Senate, MSNBC host Reverend Al Sharpton joins News NOW to discuss his new book, “Righteous Troublemakers” that shares his unique experience inside the struggle for social justice. Jan. 14, 2022
Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights
