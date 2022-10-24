IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.

Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.

Rishi Sunak was named as Britain’s next prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss, becoming the first British Asian to hold the position. Sunak faces a country amid an economic crisis and calls for a general election from the opposition party. Oct. 24, 2022

