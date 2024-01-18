IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43

  • Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll tells jury Trump ruined writer's reputation

    06:35

  • New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

    02:13

  • Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

    02:02

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 15 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:28

  • Emmy Awards features all-Black executive producer team for first time

    04:02

  • A look into California's efforts to shift prisons from punishment to rehabilitation

    06:12

  • NFL putting playoff game exclusively on streaming service for first time ever

    03:31

  • Trial begins for woman charged in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

    06:43

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 11 | NBC News NOW

    01:45:28

  • High-ranking Houthi official blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East

    04:32

  • U.S., U.K. launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    04:33

  • A timeline of Hunter Biden's legal woes ahead of arraignment for federal tax charges

    03:02

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

    05:29

  • How the violence in Ecuador affects the United States

    03:12

  • Chris Christie caught talking on hot mic ahead of suspending campaign

    05:27

  • Christie on suspending campaign: 'There isn't a path' to the nomination

    04:56

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

    05:08

  • Explainer: How the Iowa caucuses work

    02:46

NBC News NOW

Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

02:05

New York City's firefighters responded to 267 e-bike battery fires in 2023 up from just 30 in 2019. The rising issue is spreading from Florida to California and alarming officials and leading to calls for regulations.  Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43

  • Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll tells jury Trump ruined writer's reputation

    06:35

  • New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

    02:13

  • Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

    02:02

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 15 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All