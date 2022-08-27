IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40

  • Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

  • Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect

    01:44

  • Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

    04:53

  • Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

    01:54

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine

    01:32

  • Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home

    01:37

  • 'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus

    05:08

  • Tennis pioneer Althea Gibson honored with NYC street

    02:01

  • MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

    04:47

  • Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security

    00:26

  • Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

    00:31

  • Four dead, including constable serving eviction notice, after shooting at Arizona apartment

    01:40

  • Massachusetts woman fatally shot 3 relatives before taking her own life

    01:10

  • Patient killed, paramedic injured in ambulance fire outside Hawaii hospital

    01:21

  • ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

    03:40

NBC News NOW

Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options

02:30

Rising food prices and labor shortages in the U.S. are hitting students hard, with many cafeterias unable to afford the meals students have come to expect. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke to one school district that claims the food costs to make a meal are up 80% since 2018. Aug. 27, 2022

