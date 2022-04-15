IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    RNC will require Republican candidates to abstain from official presidential debates

NBC News NOW

RNC will require Republican candidates to abstain from official presidential debates

03:28

The Republican National Committee has voted to require its candidates to abstain from presidential debates run by the Commission on Presidential Debates. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports on the impact this decision could have.April 15, 2022

