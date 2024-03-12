IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Robert Hur defends discussing Biden's memory in report during opening statement
March 12, 202407:03

Special counsel Robert Hur discussed his report on President Biden's handling of classified documents at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. He assured his work was "thorough" and "independent" and defended his decision to address the president's memory in the report.March 12, 2024

