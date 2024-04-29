IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police
April 29, 202402:37
    Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

02:37

Bodycam video shows district attorney Sandra Doorley drive to her home and berate a police officer attempting to cite her for speeding. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered an investigation of Doorley's conduct.April 29, 2024

    Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

