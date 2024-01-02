IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rochester police believe suspect acted deliberately in deadly car crash

Rochester police believe suspect acted deliberately in deadly car crash

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the suspect in the deadly car crash acted intentionally when he drove into the opposite lane before hitting another car. The suspect’s car then slid into a group of pedestrians and ignited a blaze, ultimately killing two people and injuring at least nine.Jan. 2, 2024

