NBC News NOW

Rock climber returns to Iran after competing without hijab

03:05

A female Iranian rock climber has returned home after competing in an international event without wearing a hijab sparking worldwide attention and concerns for her safety. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has more including how crowds cheered for her return at the airport. Oct. 20, 2022

