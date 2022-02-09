IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

NBC News NOW

Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

07:18

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference on the state of the league and acknowledged the NFL has to do better in its hiring of Black and minority coaches. The NFL's hiring practices have come under fire after a lawsuit by former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores alleged racial discrimination.Feb. 9, 2022

    Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

