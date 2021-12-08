IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing

    01:56

  • Investigators chasing new lead in 2017 murders of Indiana teen girls

    03:57

  • Alleged victim testifies in Maxwell's involvement with Epstein abuse

    04:19

  • Jussie Smollett trial in alleged hate crime hoax wrapping up

    03:26

  • Making it rain: Why the controversial practice of cloud seeding is causing a flurry as drought ravages the West

    04:45

  • Demand for Covid vaccine increases as omicron variant spreads across U.S. 

    03:47

  • Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

    00:12

  • Biden warns Putin of ‘very real costs’ if Russia takes military action in Ukraine

    04:39

  • 13-year-old killed, multiple injured in Los Angeles shooting

    00:15

  • Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call

    01:55

  • Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount

    03:17

  • Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts

    03:29

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

  • Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

    02:52

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'

    06:43

  • Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return

    02:47

  • Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas

    03:27

  • Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial

    02:47

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

NBC News NOW

Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena

00:33

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, is refusing to be deposed or hand over documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to his attorney.Dec. 8, 2021

Best of NBC News

