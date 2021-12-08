Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena
Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, is refusing to be deposed or hand over documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to his attorney.Dec. 8, 2021
