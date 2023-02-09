IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Romney tells Santos he does not belong in Congress

03:26

Prior to Biden’s State of the Union address, Senator Mitt Romney appeared to confront freshman Congressman George Santos who is facing calls to resign after he admitted to lying about much of his background. NBC’s Ali Vitali has more on why Romney called Santos a “sick puppy” to reporters. Feb. 9, 2023

