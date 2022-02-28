Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent
NBC News' Matt Bodner reports on Russian citizens' concerns about the ruble, which is trading at historic lows, and anxiety about the economy as Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent following sanctions in the country. Feb. 28, 2022
