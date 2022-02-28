IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform

    02:59

  • New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time

    00:20
  • Now Playing

    Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

    03:18

  • How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

    02:56

  • U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy

    02:08

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

  • Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30

  • DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • Black History Now

    28:03

  • Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate

    03:29

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech

    02:00

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45

  • Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

NBC News NOW

Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

02:23

NBC News' Matt Bodner reports on Russian citizens' concerns about the ruble, which is trading at historic lows, and anxiety about the economy as Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent following sanctions in the country. Feb. 28, 2022

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform

    02:59

  • New York man wins $10M jackpot for a second time

    00:20
  • Now Playing

    Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

    03:18

  • How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

    02:56

  • U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All