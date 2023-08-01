IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

NBC News NOW

Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

03:10

Based on previous testimony and other records, Rudy Giuliani, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appears to be co-conspirator number one in latest indictment involving interference in the 2020 election.Aug. 1, 2023

