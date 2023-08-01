Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

- Now Playing
Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment03:10
- UP NEXT
Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe01:21
Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe00:47
Trump indicted in 2020 election interference investigation01:32
The raw milk debate is pitting TikTokers and farmers against doctors04:04
Biden keeps U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado01:53
'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud dies at 2500:20
More than 100 trans men enter Italian pageant after contest bans trans women03:29
The rebirth of the American chestnut03:50
President Biden acknowledges 7th grandchild, daughter of Hunter02:54
Employees of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company scramble to save business04:31
Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta allegedly tried to delete video footage at Mar-a-lago05:01
Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case02:59
2024 GOP candidates take aim at Biden’s alleged lack of relationship with granddaughter02:00
Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup04:16
Education Department opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard legacy admissions03:56
TikTok star 'sassy trucker' arrested, stuck in Dubai over shouting altercation03:32
Transgender swimmers to be included in 'open category' at competitions03:03
Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap04:43
Former player, attorney speak out in Northwestern hazing incidents07:59
- Now Playing
Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment03:10
- UP NEXT
Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe01:21
Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe00:47
Trump indicted in 2020 election interference investigation01:32
The raw milk debate is pitting TikTokers and farmers against doctors04:04
Biden keeps U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado01:53
Play All