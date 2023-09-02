IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  DeSantis won't meet with Biden in Florida after Hurricane Idalia

    Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

    Texas leads U.S. in renewable energy sources

  15-year-old has a mission to ask 2024 presidential candidates tough questions

  Mississippi's public defender system in crisis as some wait years for court-appointed lawyer

  Fatal stabbing at Fulton County Jail kills 1, leaves multiple injured

  Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2 

  Nordstrom becomes latest retail closure to hit San Francisco

  Students at center of Ron DeSantis' college culture war say emotions swirl on first day

  One faculty member killed in UNC shooting

  Arizona woman saves herself from kidnapper with post-it note

  Behind the racial disparities in New York City's public schools

  Several districts closing public schools as budgets tighten and enrollment declines

  Spear thrown into windshield of moving car, police searching for suspect

  Shooter in Pittsburgh standoff with police pronounced dead

  Biden urged to declare climate change a national emergency

  Double mastectomy survivor becomes international cyclist

  Guns are leading cause of death for kids, teens in U.S., CDC says

  Driverless taxis in San Francisco cause traffic jams, chaos

  TikTok trend 'girl dinner' faces backlash over concerns of disordered eating

NBC News NOW

Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in the Georgia 2020 election case. Giuliani joins former President Donald Trump as well as ten others in pleading not guilty ahead of the arraignment. Sept. 2, 2023

