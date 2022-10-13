IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Runner finishes Chicago Marathon three years after stroke

03:05

A California runner was unable to run in the Chicago Marathon in 2019 after a stroke revealed a dangerous brain aneurism. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the story of his comeback to running years in the making. Oct. 13, 2022

