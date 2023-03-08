IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts 'went too far' in 2020 stolen election claims

NBC News NOW

Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘went too far’ in 2020 stolen election claims

03:04

According to unsealed court documents, Rupert Murdoch said Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram “maybe went too far” in pushing false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains how the comment came to light and how Fox News is responding to the revelations. March 8, 2023

    Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘went too far’ in 2020 stolen election claims

