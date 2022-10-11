IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022

