NBC News NOW

Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

04:24

Russia has announced its forces will withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding area, which marked the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Kyiv. Nov. 10, 2022

