Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say
04:47
The U.S. government says it has reason to believe that Russia has asked China for military equipment and other support in its war against Ukraine, but U.S. officials are declining to comment on whether China has agreed to the request. NBC News’ Mike Memoli has the details. March 14, 2022
