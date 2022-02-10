Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine
06:33
As diplomatic talks continue across Europe, Russia and Belarus are holding joint military drills near the borders of Ukraine and Poland, causing tension in the region to rise even more. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Josh Lederman break down how the military drills are increasing Russian forces near the border and whether the Biden administration plans to evacuate American citizens.Feb. 10, 2022
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump
04:06
Now Playing
Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine
06:33
UP NEXT
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time
00:23
Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns
00:27
Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt
02:38
DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme