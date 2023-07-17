IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking key bridge, deadly Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits settled, and homeowners wage 'warfare against renters' 

  • Now Playing

    Russia blames Ukraine for deadly attack on Crimea bridge

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    No relief in sight as several states expect record-breaking temperatures

    02:34

  • White House to forgive $39 billion in student loan debt

    03:22

  • How the actors strike could impact your favorite shows and movies

    03:14

  • Actor Nico Tortorella on gender-fluidity in Hollywood

    04:09

  • Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave

    02:22

  • Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him

    03:38

  • Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting

    06:54

  • June inflation report shows consumer prices fall to 3%

    04:16

  • Iowa lawmakers pass bill banning abortions after six-weeks of pregnancy

    02:41

  • Flooding was ‘like rivers flowing through the main streets,’ Vermont mayor says

    04:00

  • NATO says Ukraine’s future is in the alliance

    04:55

  • Singer Breland on how he defines his music

    04:53

  • Iowa lawmakers to debate the future of a six-week abortion ban

    03:36

  • Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement

    03:23

  • PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • Flooding was ‘a complete nightmare,’ New York county official says

    04:37

  • Federal court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

    03:29

  • More cases of malaria are confirmed in Florida

    04:02

NBC News NOW

Russia blames Ukraine for deadly attack on Crimea bridge

03:51

Russia is blaming Ukraine for what it says was a deadly explosion on the bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia, calling it a terror attack. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. July 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Russia blames Ukraine for deadly attack on Crimea bridge

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    No relief in sight as several states expect record-breaking temperatures

    02:34

  • White House to forgive $39 billion in student loan debt

    03:22

  • How the actors strike could impact your favorite shows and movies

    03:14

  • Actor Nico Tortorella on gender-fluidity in Hollywood

    04:09

  • Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave

    02:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All