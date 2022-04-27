Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

Russia is claiming that Ukraine’s military has carried out an attack on its soil after a series of explosions were reported this morning at an armory in the Russian Belgorod region. Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute and former Associate White House Counsel to President George W. Bush, Jamil Jaffer, explains what kind of message the alleged attack sends to Russia as it continues its bombardment of Ukraine’s Donbas region. April 27, 2022