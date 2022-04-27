IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia releases U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of prisoner exchange

  UP NEXT

Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

04:07

Russia is claiming that Ukraine’s military has carried out an attack on its soil after a series of explosions were reported this morning at an armory in the Russian Belgorod region. Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute and former Associate White House Counsel to President George W. Bush, Jamil Jaffer, explains what kind of message the alleged attack sends to Russia as it continues its bombardment of Ukraine’s Donbas region.  April 27, 2022

  UP NEXT

