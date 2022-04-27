IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

05:31

Eastern Europe is feeling the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine as Russia shuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after both countries refused to pay in Russian rubles. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains what Russia’s decision to cut off gas supplies could mean for nearby countries and how the people who rely on that supply of gas are reacting. April 27, 2022

