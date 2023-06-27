IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump and DeSantis to hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire

    03:46

  • Supreme Court expected to rule on several major cases

    04:40

  • Four-year-old rapper Van Van takes social media by storm

    02:58

  • Biden unveils plan to provide high speed internet access nationwide

    04:04
  • Now Playing

    Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis visits Texas border ahead of immigration policy proposals

    03:42

  • Jurors contemplate death penalty for Tree of Life Synagogue gunman

    04:47

  • NBC News poll shows Trump expanding lead in GOP presidential primary

    03:18

  • Newborn adopted by Florida firefighter who recovered her from Safe Haven Baby Box

    00:52

  • Poll: Majority of voters oppose overturning Roe a year after the Supreme Court decision

    02:41

  • NBC colleagues speak about the impact of having unique names

    03:18

  • Tornado sweeps through Texas leaving at least 4 dead

    02:10

  • Schumer unveils strategy to regulate AI

    02:20

  • All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

    03:26

  • Ex-influencers speak about their lives after leaving social media

    03:00

  • Former Navy captain on Titanic submersible rescue: 'The odds are pretty low'

    02:31

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • Influencer Andrew Tate indicted on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania

    00:34

  • Breaking down the history behind Juneteenth

    04:47

  • Black rodeo honors Black cowboys from the Old West

    01:58

NBC News NOW

Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

05:10

Russia’s Federal Security Service said it was closing its criminal investigation into an armed rebellion by the mercenary Wagner Group as state media is reporting that the group’s heavy military equipment will be transferred to Russian forces. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella has the details. June 27, 2023

  • Trump and DeSantis to hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire

    03:46

  • Supreme Court expected to rule on several major cases

    04:40

  • Four-year-old rapper Van Van takes social media by storm

    02:58

  • Biden unveils plan to provide high speed internet access nationwide

    04:04
  • Now Playing

    Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis visits Texas border ahead of immigration policy proposals

    03:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All