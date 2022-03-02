Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day
05:12
As the invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, Russia is ramping up its attacks on key cities, but U.S. defense officials say the progress of Russia’s military has slowed, including a large convoy is making its way towards Kyiv. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Lviv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022
How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech
04:19
