IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

  • Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 

    03:23

  • Biden to announce U.S. will close air space to Russian aircraft

    02:17

  • How State of the Union opposing party rebuttals impact politics over time

    04:54

  • Apple halts product sales in Russia

    05:05

  • Looking back at historic, viral moments from past State of the Union addresses

    04:35

  • Dozens of civilians dead after Kyiv TV tower struck, explosion at Kharkiv government building

    06:25

  • Sweden, Switzerland unite with Europe in defense against Russia

    03:12

  • Target ups starting wages in competitive markets

    00:16

NBC News NOW

Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

05:12

As the invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, Russia is ramping up its attacks on key cities, but U.S. defense officials say the progress of Russia’s military has slowed, including a large convoy is making its way towards Kyiv. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Lviv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022

  • How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All