IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31

  • 90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54

  • Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

  • D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41

  • How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • What to expect from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination hearings

    02:33

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

    03:11

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress

    04:08

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32

  • As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06

NBC News NOW

Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

03:30

Ahead of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, Russian shelling near the capital Kyiv is intensifying, leaving residential areas in ruins. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the details from Lviv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31

  • 90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54

  • Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All