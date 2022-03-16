Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities
Ahead of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, Russian shelling near the capital Kyiv is intensifying, leaving residential areas in ruins. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the details from Lviv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022
How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees
