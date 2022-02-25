IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

    03:50

  • Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv

    00:41

  • Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

    04:00

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

    05:09

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack

    03:10

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    02:17

  • Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

    02:36

  • Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts

    04:16

  • Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday

    00:37

  • Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters

    00:52

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

  • Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37

NBC News NOW

Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

01:29

On the second day of Russia’s advance into Ukraine, the capital of Kyiv faced chaos. An apartment building was hit by debris from an aircraft reportedly shot down nearby, bridges were reportedly being blown up by Ukrainians to slow the advance of Russian forces, and the government asked citizens to make and use Molotov cocktails against Russian troops.Feb. 25, 2022

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All