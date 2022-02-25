Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight
On the second day of Russia’s advance into Ukraine, the capital of Kyiv faced chaos. An apartment building was hit by debris from an aircraft reportedly shot down nearby, bridges were reportedly being blown up by Ukrainians to slow the advance of Russian forces, and the government asked citizens to make and use Molotov cocktails against Russian troops.Feb. 25, 2022
