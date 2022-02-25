Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts
04:16
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is saying it has achieved all its goals, while also not acknowledging any casualties. Matt Bodner reports from Moscow on how Russia is portraying its side of the conflict.Feb. 25, 2022
