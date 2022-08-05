Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

During a diplomatic visit to Cambodia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is ready to discuss a potential prisoner swap after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella and legal analyst Danny Cevallos explain how Griner reacted to her sentencing and where negotiations to a prisoner swap stand a day after her conviction. Aug. 5, 2022