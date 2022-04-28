IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers

    04:36

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

    03:20

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

    08:33

  • First responders rush double organ transplant recipient to hospital

    02:39

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

    03:25

  • Biden signals intent to consider federal student loan debt forgiveness

    03:12

  • Supreme Court hears Oklahoma case over prosecuting those accused of crimes on tribal lands

    02:24

  • McCarthy voiced concerns that Republican lawmakers' rhetoric could incite violence

    03:25

  • Social media users rally behind Depp after Milani Cosmetics weighs in on defamation trial

    03:09

  • Biden remembers Madeleine Albright as 'a truly proud American'

    11:56

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    05:31

  • White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

    02:40

  • Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright

    03:46

  • Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

    04:07

  • Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54

  • New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation

    02:53

  • Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game

    03:46

  • Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program

    01:44

  • Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

    07:51

NBC News NOW

Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

03:06

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was jailed in Moscow, has been traded in a prisoner exchange for a convicted Russian drug trafficker. The White House claims the need to act was urgent as Reed recently complained of fever and coughing up blood, signs of advanced tuberculosis.April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers

    04:36

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

    03:20

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

    08:33

  • First responders rush double organ transplant recipient to hospital

    02:39

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All