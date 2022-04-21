IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces have fully captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol except for a steel plant, where up to two thousand Ukrainian troops are said to be holed up. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains why Russian troops have created a blockade around the plant and whether civilians and wounded soldiers will be allowed to leave. April 21, 2022

    Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

