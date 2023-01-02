Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia's Defense Ministry said dozens of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack using HIMARS missiles on Russian-controlled area of Donetsk on New Year's Eve. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv. Jan. 2, 2023

