    Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

NBC News NOW

Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

At least 11 people were killed across Ukraine during Thursday’s barrage of Russian missiles, just a day after western nations pledged to supply dozens of tanks to Ukrainian forces. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the details. Jan. 27, 2023

    Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

