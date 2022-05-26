IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region

    03:23
Ukraine says Russian forces attacked more than 40 towns in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions on Wednesday as Russia steps up its efforts to capture the Donbas. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports from Kyiv, Ukraine. May 26, 2022

