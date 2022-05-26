Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region

- Now Playing
Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region03:23
- UP NEXT
Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence04:36
FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.02:17
Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement04:06
Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims09:30
Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre02:53
World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas03:03
Book recommendations with NBC News’ legal analyst Danny Cevallos03:37
Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers03:38
Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia03:21
British government releases critical report on Downing Street parties03:07
Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death04:26
Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region03:52
Investigation into deadly Texas school shooting underway04:36
Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results04:13
Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control05:38
Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding01:50
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp beats Trump-backed challenge by wide margin in GOP primary02:54
Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots00:40
Uvalde superintendent cancels classes, activities for rest of year following elementary school shooting01:17
- Now Playing
Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region03:23
- UP NEXT
Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence04:36
FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.02:17
Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement04:06
Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims09:30
Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre02:53
Play All