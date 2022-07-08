IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout named as part of possible prisoner swap

02:23

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in Moscow believed to be a move to speed up a potential prisoner exchange. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains how Russian state media has speculated the Kremlin may be interested in Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer currently serving a 25-year sentence to be exchanged for Griner’s freedom. July 8, 2022

