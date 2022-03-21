Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Russian court banned Meta's Facebook and Instagram from doing business in Russia under the country's "extremism" law. Russian users are still allowed to use Meta's WhatsApp.March 21, 2022
