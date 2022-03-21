IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

    04:16

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled

    01:26

  • Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine

    15:56

  • Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine

    03:32

  • American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety

    03:00

  • What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine

    08:03

  • Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias

    02:30

  • Most medical debts to be removed from credit reports

    04:56

  • Mariupol refugees share stories of escaping their city

    04:51

  • Democrats draw parallels between Ukraine's fight for democracy and protections back home

    01:16

  • Obstacles facing transfer of Poland's fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:32

  • Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial

    00:22

  • Moderna seeks FDA approval for fourth Covid shot

    01:01

  • Covid surge in Europe could cause U.S. cases to rise in spring

    01:51

  • North Carolina state investigators probing Mark Meadows’ voter registration

    00:19

  • Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online

    00:23

NBC News NOW

Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

00:18

A Russian court banned Meta's Facebook and Instagram from doing business in Russia under the country's "extremism" law. Russian users are still allowed to use Meta's WhatsApp.March 21, 2022

