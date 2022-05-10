IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

04:09

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is warning of a global food crisis as the major port city of Odesa comes under renewed attack by Russia forces, stopping the city’s ability to ship agricultural goods around the world. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports from Lviv, Ukraine. May 10, 2022

