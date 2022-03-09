Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’
Brighton Beach is a New York City neighborhood in Brooklyn that’s also known as “Little Odessa” because of the large Russian and Ukrainian Jewish community that lives there. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers spoke to residents of the area about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting them. March 9, 2022
