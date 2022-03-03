Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue
04:16
The mayor of Kherson said the city is under Russian control. One Ukrainian resident said “the night was surprisingly calm,” but it looks like no one can enter or leave the city. New video shows an explosion in the northern city of Chernihiv, it is not clear what caused the blast in the residential area but there are several reports of an oil depot catching fire. March 3, 2022
