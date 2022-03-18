IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians

    Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine

    The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up

  • Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want

  • Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis

  • Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store

  • Iowa trans athlete speaks out against new law: All we want is just to be included

  • Inside look at the rising 'ghost gun' market in the U.S.

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

  • Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary'

  • Prosecutors ask for prison time for rioter who said she would storm Capitol again 'in a heartbeat'

  • Blinken 'concerned' China may directly support Russia with military equipment

  • Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

  • Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

  • Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

  • Covid cases surge in China and Europe

Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine

NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Lviv, Ukraine, where officials say several Russian missiles fell near the city’s airport this morning, hitting an aircraft repair plant. The western Ukrainian city has been mostly quiet and a safe haven for refugees fleeing eastern parts of the country since the Russian invasion began. March 18, 2022

