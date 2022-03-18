Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine
05:25
NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Lviv, Ukraine, where officials say several Russian missiles fell near the city’s airport this morning, hitting an aircraft repair plant. The western Ukrainian city has been mostly quiet and a safe haven for refugees fleeing eastern parts of the country since the Russian invasion began. March 18, 2022
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians
03:42
Now Playing
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine
05:25
UP NEXT
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up
11:46
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want
03:45
Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis
02:14
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store