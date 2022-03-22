IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46
    Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says

    05:03
    Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

    03:32

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

    03:12

  • Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

  • Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt

    02:18

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence

    03:04

  • Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen

    04:23

  • How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

    03:48

  • Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

    04:28

  • Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    02:11

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

  • Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

    00:18

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

    04:16

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

NBC News NOW

Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says

05:03

NBC News military analyst, Colonel Jack Jacobs, joins News NOW to take a closer look at Russia’s military progress in Ukraine and how the Ukrainian resistance is holding up against Russian forces. March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

