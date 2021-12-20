IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

    NBC barista becomes citizen after nine years in the U.S.

  • Google under investigation for treatment of Black workers

  • Jury to begin deliberation in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial after pleading not guilty

  • Closing arguments underway in sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial before final deliberations

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

  • Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

  • European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

  • What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

  • Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery

  • DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year

  • NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak

  • Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial

  • Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers

  • Inside the lab working to develop an mRNA vaccine for colon cancer

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial

Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

A Russian businessman with ties to meddling in the 2016 election has been charged with making millions in profits through insider trading with knowledge on stocks he gained through computer hacking. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Dec. 20, 2021

    Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

