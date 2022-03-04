Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine
04:02
There are reports that Russian troops are shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest plant in all of Europe, which supplies Ukraine with at least a quarter of its power. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that if the plant blows up "it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl." NBC News' Cal Perry reports from Lviv. March 4, 2022
